Islamabad - A Division Bench of Islamabad High Court yesterday reserved its decision in an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) seeking disqualification of the Member National Assembly Ayesha Gulalai as a lawmaker.

The DB comprising of Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition and reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments.

Kulsoom Khaliq Advocate filed the petition and nominated Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Speaker National Assembly and MNA Ayesha Gulalai as respondents.

Earlier, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq had turned down her petition by terming the same as non-maintainable.

In her petition, she stated that Ayesha was elected MNA on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and she remained in the said party and so far not resigned even after levelling false, fabricated and baseless allegations against his party chairman.

Kulsoom added that such allegations are sufficient to disqualify her as MNA, as she has committed misconduct by levelling false allegations against the party chairman. She continued that Ayesha had levelled such allegations without any solid proof and material in her possession.

She argued that Speaker National Assembly is liable to take immediate notice of such false allegations against the party chairman of the party without any supporting evidence.

She continued that the petitioner had been approaching to the Speaker National Assembly for disqualifying Ayesha but no action required under the law taken so far.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court that non-disqualification of Ayesha from the membership of National Assembly may be declared as illegal, ultra vires, against the provisions of law.