RBISE declares HSSC part-I results

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Tuesday announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-I year 2017, its spokesperson said.

According to him, the results were announced by the Chairman BISER Dr Muhammad Zareef. The passing percentage remained 42.69. Chairman BISER Dr Muhammad Zareef, while talking to media men, said that a total of 65,099 students (males and females) were enrolled with the board for conducting examination. However, only 63,835 candidates appeared in examinations out of which 27,252 were declared successful. He added

36548 candidates were declared failed by the board. Chairman further informed a total of 36,762 female students appeared in the examination whereas 28,337 male students conducted the HSSC Part-I examination held under the auspices of BISER.–STAFF REPORTER

Varsity organises

motivational session

RAWALPINDI: The Career Counselling Centre of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has organised a motivational session of Lieutenant Colonel Doctor Abdul Jabbar Bhatti here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the session was to introduce the national heroes and acknowledge their struggle and hardships. FJWU appreciated his outstanding achievement as a great contribution to keep the green flag high. Col Jabbar explained his journey, hardship and training and told he is true lover of Pakistan. He always wants to do something for this beautiful country. He explained that women play important role in society therefore, he came to FJWU to share his views. Col Jabber advised students, to be optimistic, don’t be dishearten and always trust on Allah for successful life. A large number of students attended the event. While appreciating, Prof Humayun Iqbal said that motivational session should be arranged in the universities; it could be helpful for the students to convert their frustration and anxiety into energies and power. He also thanked the national hero and presents him a university souvenir.–STAFF REPORT

RAC organises painting exhibition

RAWALPINDI: To provide a platform for new talent, a group painting exhibition by Iram Kamran, Moazama Gul, Alina Zahoor and Samra Hassan was arranged under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Tuesday. PML-MNA Begum Tahira Aurangzeb flanked by MPA Raja Hanif Advocate, Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition. As many as 53 art pieces comprising on calligraphy, landscape and figurative art were put on display while using oil on canvas. Iram Kamran is a self-taught artist who starting sketching inspired by the work of great artists. She learnt painting from books and personal experience adding nature always inspired her to paint a landscape. Moazama Gul was off the view that sincere encouragement will boost her will power and will pave the way to conquer the world of imagination.

Alina Zahoor is also new talent tried to have proficiency in calligraphy while Samra Hassan is a student of RAC focused on figurative art. MNA Tahira Aurangzeb appreciated work of Iram Kamran, Moazama Gul, Alina Zahoor and Samra Hassan and hoped they would excel in their fields in future. MPA Raja Hanif said RAC is best platform for new talent to show their talent. Naheed Manzoor also praised the work done by artists. Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed thanked distinguished guests.–STAFF REPORT