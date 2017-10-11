Islamabad - Media and universities can play a significant role in addressing the psychological problems of the society through a well-devised strategy, speakers said on Tuesday.

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) held a seminar on ‘Media, violence and psychology’ to mark the World Mental Health Day.

The participants said that uncertainty, terrorism and prevalence of exploitation in the society are the leading factors of psychological issues.

The seminar was a joint effort of the university’s Department of Psychology and Iqbal Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) which was attended by the Ambassadors of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, IIUI President, heads of psychology departments of both campuses, media persons, psychology experts of USA, Egypt, Vice President IIUI, Pakistani psychologists and faculty members of the university.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Ahmad Al-Malki said that Centres to address the psychological issues of the people were necessary and KSA had established such centres in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. He added that IIUI experts would be welcomed to those centres to exchange the experiences and establish bilateral ventures. He stressed that children must be given special attention and they should not be ignored once they are exposed to psychological tendencies.

The UAE envoy, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Za’abi expressed that social media was the most appropriate tool to aware the public about psychological disorders. He said that same technology should also be used to educate people about its demerits and youth be prepared to have benefited from technology advancements instead of negative impacts. President IIUI, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al- Draiweesh said that university was committed to supporting to improve emotional wellbeing among its students and staff as well as the local community.

He said the university, every year marks the day with a meaningful theme and working on serious grounds to addresses prevalent issues and challenges such as terrorism, violence and lack of patience. He said university’s teachers of psychology department inculcate Islamic values into young brains and train them to disseminate peace in the society which can ultimately diminish the psychological issues.

Saleem Safi, famous journalist criticized social and electronic media and said that both must be utilized in positive manners to pay to the society. He deduced that terrorism and uncertainty were the growing topmost challenges for the psychologists.

Dr Tahir Khalily, a renowned clinical psychologist and varsity’s Director Academics briefed the participants about the role of the department of psychology in HEC projects, joint ventures, MoUs and research. He vowed that department of psychology of IIUI would keep delivering to the society through research and practice. The seminar was also addressed by Dr Badri of Egypt on Islamic Psychology, Prof Thomas of USA on violence and Trauma and by Dr Brad Bushman on media and aggression through Skype.