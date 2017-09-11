Islamabad - Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi has conducted operation against encroachments and seized two trucks goods.

According to details, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi has conducted an operation in different areas of the city including Iqbal road, College road, Liaquat Market, Murree road and seized a huge cache of goods stored in their warehouses.

However, the encroachment mafia didn’t budge and started their activities right after the operation.

A resident, Arsalan, told Online that as soon as authorities went back after the operation, the mafia reactivated and started installing their stalls.