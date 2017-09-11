ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested eight outlaws, including two drug-pushers and recovered 30 liter liquor and weapons from them, a police spokesman said Sunday.

According to details, on the special directions by the SSP Islamabad, Sajid Kiani, the police arrested eight outlaws from various areas of the city. Nilore police arrested a bootlegger Muhammad Abbas and recovered 20 liter wine from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested a bootlegger Naveed Massih and recovered 10 liter liquor from him. ASI Nadeem Tahir arrested Arif Khan and recovered a 12-bore gun from him. Wahid Malik and Tanveer Mushtaq were arrested and police recovered two 30-bore illicit pistols along with ammunition from them while Qasir Minhas was arrested for possessing a dagger.