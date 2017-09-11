Education officers get tablets to monitor teachers attendance

ISLAMABAD: Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme (PMERM) has provided tablets to area education offices in federal capital to monitor the attendance of teachers.

Parliamentary Secretary for CADD Maiza Hameed, in an exclusive talk to this agency said through these tablets, the Area Education Officers (AEO) would also monitor the student’s attendance besides teachers.

She said that this initiative would ensure the quality of education in all public sector schools working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

CADD Maiza said by utilizing modern technology under PM education reforms programme would ensure the 100 per cent attendance of the government school teachers and students in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

She said that The PM Education Reforms Programme executing successfully in federal capital.

The upgradation of Islamabad’s 22 schools and colleges has been completed under Phase I, while 200 public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), under Phase-II of the reforms programme, would be upgraded this month, Maiza added.

Moreover, she said the PC-I for phase-III of the reforms programme would be finalised in next two months under which remaining 200 schools would be upgraded achieving the task of total 422 schools’ renovation.–APP

2,318,352 units recovered from defective power meters

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered some 2,319,352 units from slow and defective meters during August.

Official sources told APP here, M&T and Surveillance Directorate’s team checked 988 meters of different tariff throughout the IESCO region out of which 223 meter declared defective.

On account of defectiveness, the team got 812,889 units. Both directorates got 3,132,241 units and same units have been billed to consumers.

CEO Khalid Nazir IESCO appreciated the efforts of Surveillance Directorate and said that honest, hard working officers and staff were IESCO’s assets adding “We are proud of them.” IESCO Chief also issued instruction to Raja Asghar Operation Director IESCO to ensure launching of FIR’s against those who were involved in electricity theft. He said that action must be in accordance with standard by NEPRA.–APP

Montessori classes to start in 59 more ICT schools

ISLAMABAD: Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme will start Montessori classes in 59 more public sector schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the current year.

Last year, the Montessori programme was initiated in 11 schools of the federal capital under a pilot project, which is now being extended to 59 more schools, covering 70 educational institutions, Parliamentary Secretary for CADD Maiza Hameed said.–APP

In an exclusive talk with APP, Maiza Hameed said that the Montessori Programme had been launched with the help of private sector schools and NGO’s, having specialization in Early Childhood Education (ECC).

“We have already established Montessori sections this year in 66 ICT public sector schools with the help of private sector,” she added.

Giving details of the PM reforms programme, Maiza said a total of 1,460 students have been enrolled in all 66 Montessori sections so far.

Due to untiring efforts of Maryam Nawaz and Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, she said, the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme (PMERM) was being implemented at a fast pace successfully in all ICT schools.

She said the government was committed to bring quality of public sector educational institutes at par with high ranking private institutions.