Rawalpindi - More than 3,000 armed policemen would be deployed to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Harram.

Army troops, rangers, Punjab Constabulary would also be deployed in Rawalpindi division, informed police spokesman here on Sunday. Under the security plan, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions and carry the weapons.

City police has completed all the arrangements to maintain peace during the Muharram and 3,000 armed policemen, volunteers, elite force and lady police would be deployed to give security cover to the processions.

Special checking of the procession routes will be completed after clearance by the bomb disposal squad and there will also be aerial surveillance of mourning processions to ensure foolproof security.

CCTV cameras and walk through gates will be installed to provide complete security cover to the mourners. City Police Officer CPO Israr Ahmed Abbasi had organized various meeting with the Ulema, traders and District Peace Committee members.

CPO said that security of Rawalpindi has further tightened to avert any untoward incident.

Main mourning procession of the Muharram will be taken out from the Colonel Maqbool Imambargah and it will culminate at the Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated route. The Qadeemi Imambargah will be the central point where all processions will gather from different localities of the city.