Islamabad - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Rawalpindi city chapter on Sunday staged a protest demonstration outside Rawalpindi Press Club against the killing of Rohingya Muslims and urged the United Nations (UN) to come forward to stop the brutalities in Myanmar.

The protest demonstration was led by PTI District President Syed Zahid Kazmi and Anees Sultan and large numbers of workers took part in it.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans “The criminal mum of UN over Muslims genocide in Burma is condemnable”, “Burma is bleeding”, “Stop killing Rohingya Muslims”, “Where are UN and OIC” and slogans against the Burmese Premier and former Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

Addressing the protestors, the speakers said that the UN should condemn the violence against the Muslim minority and provide humanitarian support.

They said that thousands of women have been widowed in the crisis and scores of children have lost their parents. “Men and women are being burned alive by the Burmese army and monks,” they said.

They said that the silence of the international community in this matter was criminal.

The speakers urged the government of Pakistan to cut off diplomatic ties with Burma and immediately expel the ambassador of Burma to Pakistan. “PTI Chief Imran Khan has written a letter to UN Secretary General and urged him to play his role to stop the atrocities against Rohingya Muslims,” said PTI District President Syed Zahid Kazmi.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahtesham-ul-Haq, a social worker, while talking to media men, said there is a need for strong international intervention to stop the genocide of innocent Muslims by the Buddhists. He further said that Bangladesh should open her borders for the minority group and help the victims in whatever way possible.