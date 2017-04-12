Rawalpindi-Albayrak and RWMC carried out special operational and dengue awareness activity at Muslim Town (East), UC-27 here on Tuesday.

Albayrak and RWMC moved the special squad of 30 workers and two waste lifting mini-dumpers to UC-27. Special cleanup operation with the help of additional machinery and Nallah Gang was carrying out operational activity, while dengue awareness drive was running at various hot spot areas of Muslim Town (East), UC-27. Albayrak Operations cleared all small and large drains of Muslim Town. Albayrak communicational drive consisted of door-to-door and camp awareness. GM Communications, Kenan Gulen was supervising communicational activity and Manager Operations Albayrak, Sabit Akpinar were supervising operational activity in UC-27. AM operations Albayrak, M Naeem Zaman, Muhammad Ali, Communications officer Albayrak, Kumail Abbas, Syed Kumail Raza and Abdul Karim were part of these activities.

Albayrak and RWMC carried out special operational activity, while one team was conducting door-to-door dengue awareness activity at Muslim Town streets and on the other end, communication team was conducting camp awareness activity at Khanna Road, UC-27 to increase the awareness regarding cleanliness and dengue among the public. People showed their interest in the camp activity. During this campaign, waste bags and awareness pamphlets were also distributed. Colour pencils and pens were distributed among the children and they were also advised to keep their surrounding clean and tidy. People were asked to put the waste in the waste bags and hand, it over to the sanitary workers or throw it in Company’s allocated waste containers. Public were also informed about company’s helpline number i.e. 1139, and if they have any complaint or if they want to give any suggestion regarding cleanliness then they can dial 1139 number.

GM Communications, Kenan Gulen said, “Albayrak have a mission that to facilitate the public regarding cleanliness that is why we are making this massive campaign, we are requesting to all public to cooperate with our sanitary workers because dengue season is coming so everybody’s cooperation is extremely valuable.”