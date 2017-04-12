Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced to launch ‘Spring Tree Plantation Drive-2017’ before the outcome of audit of the previously held tree plantation activities — majority of which were allegedly dummy as viewed by the authority itself.

The credibility of such previous campaigns was questioned in the ‘CDA/MCI achievement October-November 2016’ prepared by the authority. Stating that fresh flowering and tree plantation campaign plans are being expedited, the achievements sheet said, “The audit of previously held flowering and tree plantation activities has been ordered, as reportedly many of these were dummy for which inquiries are in place.” However, sources in the CDA said that the outcome of the inquiry is yet to be made public and the recent campaign would be of no use if strict monitoring is not in place.

According to the CDA officials, the objective of the campaign is to take consolidated steps to cope with the environmental pollution and other challenges. They said for this purpose more trees are being planted for further improvement in environment. Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz while inaugurating the campaign at Margalla Road Green Belt F-10 on Tuesday said that MCI has taken consolidated steps for betterment of the federal capital environment. He said that under the ongoing ‘Spring Tree Plantation Drive’, around 0.3 million saplings are being planted across the city. While appreciating the initiative of HASCOL Petroleum for organizing the campaign, the mayor said that MCI has taken courageous steps for involving general public and private institutions in development process.

He said that under this program, private organizations will develop, upgrade and maintain open space, green area, roundabout and playgrounds so that the capital could be made a model city in true sense. On this occasion, representative of HASCOL petroleum assured their full cooperation in future development initiatives of CDA and MCI.

AJK cop held over car theft,

12 vehicles recovered

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has arrested an AJK police official, along with three other accomplices and recovered 12 stolen cars from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The gang was involved in car-lifting activities.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Arshad Manzoor, serving in AJK Police (Special Branch, Rawlakot), Khalid, Umair Zeb alias Umairi and Habib ur Rehman.

Police also recovered 12 stolen cars from them which were lifted from the areas of Khanna, Koral, Kohsar, Aabpara and Industrial Area police stations.

The recovered vehicles included three Suzuki Mehran cars, five vans, two pickups, one jeep and one Toyota Corolla car. The car-lifters used to hand over the lifted vehicles to policeman Arshad Manzoor at Azad Pattan Bridge.

According to the police, eight vehicles were sold to AJK police officials. Police have obtained their physical remand and further investigation is underway.

Raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices, said the police.