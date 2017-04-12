Islamabad-Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday signed an agreement with a technology company to acquire services of digital content for the recipients of Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.

The agreement has been signed with Overseas Technology Private Limited to acquire services of digital content, subsidized online courses and certification of high ranking renowned institutions.

The signing ceremony was held at HEC where Chairperson, Prime Minister Youth Program, Leila Khan was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Leila Khan appreciated the managements of both HEC and Overseas Technology Private Limited for taking measures to provide students with opportunity to secure internationally acclaimed specialization in diversified disciplines leading towards certifications through an online platform.

She said the courses will enhance learning capabilities of students in their professional career. She urged HEC and Overseas Technology to facilitate students at the time of registration in this program and throughout their courses.

Chairman HEC, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that government is paying due attention for promotion of higher education in the country. He said HEC is effectively implementing Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme and the Prime Minister’s Youth Program.

He maintained that laptop assembly plant has now been set up in Pakistan making the execution of PM’s Laptop Scheme easier.

The chairman said that over Rs 6.5 billion has so far been reimbursed to students from less developed areas of Pakistan under the Fee Reimbursement Scheme, adding that HEC has also set up Education Testing Council to ensure free of cost entry tests for admission to universities.

Referring to Smart University concept, he underlined that HEC has so far enabled 15 universities with Wifi-enabled campuses linked with Safe Campus Project to not only facilitate students but also to ensure their security.

“HEC intends to rollout this concept at all public sector universities by 2018,” he added. Dr Arshad Ali said that the agreement will provide students with an opportunity to secure certifications from renowned institutions and will enhance their skills.

A verified certificate from authentic online platform can serve as a proof for an employer that someone is abreast with cutting-edge tools and skills needed for a competitive career internationally.

MS and PhD level laptop recipients can sign up and enrol in 70 specializations and associated courses, initially offered under the program. They can earn a completion certificate upon successful completion of their specific course.