Rawalpindi-A man was killed while six others sustained critical injuries in various road accidents in different area of the district, source and police informed here on Tuesday.

According to sources and police, a 22-year-old boy was killed and another labourer got injured after being hit by a speedy dumper in Karot Hydro Power Project at Hoolar in Kahuta. The deceased was identified as Wasif but the name of injured could not be ascertained by the doctors, they said. Both victims were working in Karot as labourers. They added that a large number of heirs and relatives of the deceased staged a protest demonstration and blocked Muzaffarabad-Hoolar Road for all kind of vehicular movement. A massive traffic jam hit the locality putting the passengers and commuters in trouble. The protestors told media men that the site management did not rescue the victim labourers which caused the death of labourer. Later, the injured man was moved to a hospital for medical treatment and the doctors stated his condition to be stable.

Meanwhile, a Suzuki pickup collided with a vehicle near Ayub Park on GT Road, within limits of Police Station Civil Line.

In the accident, some five people were injured and were moved to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for medical treatment by Rescue 1122. A heavy contingent of police also rushed to the accident site and reviewed the situation. Traffic remained blocked on GT road.

In hospital, a doctor told media men that condition of three patients is critical and doctors are trying to save their life.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old girl, who was set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Kahuta, has died in Burns Unit of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) here on Tuesday, informed sources.

The deceased was identified as Hameeda Bibi whose dead body was handed over to the heirs by doctors.

Police have inserted a new section 302 in the First Information Report (FIR) that earlier had been registered with Police Station Kahuta against four persons including a lady on March 31.

According to sources, Hameedan Bibi was set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Darankot area of Kahuta over some domestic issue.

The girl sustained critical injuries and was moved to HFH hospital for medical treatment. The girl remained under treatment for 12 days and died, sources said.

A police officer told The Nation that police inserted section 302 in the case and started efforts to arrest the accused. He said the father-in-law of the girl has been arrested earlier by the police and a court sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, a gang of unknown robbers’ looted gold, cash and other valuables from a UK returned family in limits of PS Rawat. A case has been registered against the robbers by police.

According to details, Zafar Iqbal Mirza lodged complaint with Rawat police stating he arrived at Islamabad airport from UK along with his family and when four robbers wearing ATS uniform intercepted his car near Rawat.

He said the robbers snatched 10-tola gold ornaments, 1500 UK Pounds and two mobile phones. Police lodged case and started investigation.