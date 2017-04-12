Islamabad-The third instalment in a series of successfully conducted parents’ day events is no easy task. Roots Millennium Schools’ One World Campus E-11/4 and Wahid Campus F-10/2, Islamabad thrives on rising up to the occasion and taking on this challenge heads-on.

After two stellar parents’ days conducted earlier, the third one did not disappoint either. Millennials took centre stage at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad and delivered one of the best shows to date.

Anusha Rahman, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication graced the auspicious occasion as chief guest. After National Anthem of Pakistan, Qirat and patriotic speech from the Chief Executive RMS Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, the audience took a virtual tour of the Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan.

RMS Wahid Campus and One World Campus kept true to its long standing tradition of delighting parents, rewarding excellence and encouraging students to deliver their performances with poise and confidence.

Flattering costumes, well-rehearsed dialogue, sky-high levels of energy, and enthusiastic students performing on stage captivated the audience and the chief guest of the evening.

The Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Anusha Rahman address to the students and parents assembled at the ceremony featured appreciation for the performances displayed and words of encouragement.

Her sentiments were further flanked by Roots Millennium Schools Chief Executive Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq TI, who has maintained a consistent stance on promoting youth engagement, quality education, environmental sustainability, entrepreneurship and introducing Chinese and German Languages within the curriculum.