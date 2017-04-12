Rawalpindi-The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Railways has removed Superintendent of Police (SP) Railways, Rawalpindi after the incident during which railways police thrashed passengers at Rawalpindi Railway Station, sources informed The Nation here on Tuesday.

They said SP Shahid Sheikh has been removed and closed to Central Police Officer Lahore by IGP Munir Ahmed Chishti on orders of Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique who took notice of the incident.

Riaz Bosal has been appointed as new SP Railways Rawalpindi and a notification in this regard has also been issued. The newly appointed SP will assume his charge today (Wednesday), sources said.

Earlier, a team constituted by federal minister and IGP also visited Rawalpindi and inquired the matter. The team also recorded statements of the cops involved in torture on passengers and the victims.

On the other hand, Police Station Railways Rawalpindi officials have lodged a case against the cops involved in thrashing the passengers.

The case was registered on complaint of Haji Jahangir against the cops under section 120 of Railway Act. However, no arrest was made so far. In the application, the complainant stated that his family members including women and children arrived at Railway Station.

He added the Railway police abused and tortured the women and children. He appealed the police to register a case against the accused cops.

Taking action, Railway police registered a case against the accused and started investigation, sources said. SHO PS Railways Rawalpindi was not available for his comments.