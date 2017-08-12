ISLAMABAD: Kohsar police on Friday conducted search operation in its respective jurisdiction for a purpose to maintain cleanse the area of suspects, a police spokesman said yesterday.

The officials of Islamabad police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Kohsar police station including Gogina Talhar, Gogina Khurd and Gogina Kalan.

Police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad also participated in the operation. They screened 100 houses, checked 200 persons however, no arrest was made. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.–Staff Reporter

Police net four ‘robbers’

ISLAMABAD: Sihala police has arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in incidents of dacoity and burglary besides recovering cash and gold ornaments from them.

A team of Sihala police arrested four persons including an Afghan national. They have been identified as Sami, Waseem, Ramzan and Nouman. Police recovered cash and gold ornaments from them and they have confessed to commit several dacoities in various areas of the twin cities.–Staff Reporter

Lok Virsa to screen ‘Dara’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: (APP) - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club would organise screening of British Film Production of Ajoka’s Play ‘Dara’ on August 12 at its media centre. –APP

The play is about the power struggle between Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s two sons, the elder Dara Shikoh-a humble prince who is locked in a battle for the throne against his younger brother Aurangzeb - who would later emerge victorious. The play directed by Madeeha Gauhar, with Shahid’s sharp and witty script writing and its awe-inspiring musical performances of Amir Khusro’s poetry to choreographed dances.

Six truckloads of goods confiscated

RAWALPINDI (APP): Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Thursday confiscated six trucks loaded with goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments. Various shopkeepers in different areas were imposed fines while 60 shopkeepers found indulge in encroachments were issued notices. According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the teams conducted operations in Tench Bhatta, Dhamial, Allama Iqbal Colony, Chor, Peshawar Road, Saddar and Gawalmandi.

The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saima Shah has been intensified and efforts are also being made to make cantt areas encroachment free, said the spokesman. He said RCB anti-encroachment teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from different areas.

Man killed in road mishap

ISLAMABAD (Online) : A man has been killed in a hit-and-run incident within the Shams Colony Police station jurisdiction.

Gul Zarein, a resident of Shams Colony, lodged a complaint with the local police that his brother-in-law Naseem Akhtar was walking on road when a car (LWA-7058) driven recklessly on Kashmir Highway by an unidentified driver hit him, leaving him fatally injured.

The injured was rushed to local hospital for medical treatment; however, he succumbed to injuries. The police have registered a case and started investigation.