Islamabad - Police have chalked out elaborate security measures for Independence Day in the metropolitan and decided to deploy heavy contingent of police at sensitive points to avoid any untoward incident.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has formulated a comprehensive plan on the occasion of Independence Day and decided to deploy security personnel at important installations as well as the public places too.

As per plan, police source said that 2500 cops would perform security duties on the occasion and the city had been divided into various beats while additional strength had been deployed at main shopping centres at markets.

Likewise, special contingents have been also deployed at Dhokri chowk,

Korian Wala Chowk, French Embassy chowk and Kashmir Chowk.

“Additional heavy contingents will be deployed at all public places, especially parks and various other important spots. The capital police would try best to deliver their duties with discipline on the auspicious occasion”, the police source added.

Mobile Reserve police will also remain alert while contingents of Rangers and FC will also perform security duties on the occasion.

The SSP has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to conduct special search and checking at slums, private hostels, inns and restaurants in their respective areas.

He said that SPs would monitor security duties in their respective areas while alert to be maintained at high security zone.

He said that unpaved routes in red zone would be sealed while private and official guards would be checked along with VIPs.

Police commandos, lady police, mobile patrolling and eagle squad, Anti-terror squad, Bomb Disposal Squad, Quick Response Force Unit has been also activated while special branch, traffic police and CID staff will perform duties on the occasion. SSP Islamabad, Sajid Kiani has directed all police officials to take strict action against professional alms-seekers.

The forest areas in the city will be scanned with sophisticated security equipment while security personnel on horses will patrol the city. Islamabad residents and those coming to the city from others areas have been appealed to keep with them their CNIC or other identification documents.

SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob, the source said, has also constituted special squads to maintain traffic flow in the capital and a detailed deployment plan has been issued to control the traffic in the city.

He has also directed the staffers to take strict action against one wheeling, racing and those running bikes and vehicles without silencers. Special traffic police squads will also keep patrolling to curb one-wheeling and racing practices.

Special plan has been prepared on the occasion and Islamabad police will assist traffic police to curb rash driving and one wheeling.

Around 350 cops from Islamabad Traffic Police will perform duties at important boulevards, public places and other areas on Independence Day.

As many as 37 vehicles, 50 motorbikes, five lifters have been provided to ITP’s cops while it’s help unit (1915) will perform duty round the clock, the source added.

