Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold next week first-ever international conference on development of Urdu language, with special reference to its importance in promoting national integrity.

It also aimed at initiating intellectual dialogue among the academicians and researchers on importance of language and literature in promoting harmony and unity.

The conference’s participants from home and abroad will deliberate upon on the topics relating to Urdu and various linguistic groups and civilizations.

It is a part of the concerted endeavour to develop the University as a hub of literary, cultural and social activities for addressing the society’s related issues and challenges.

The event is also an effort to promote Urdu at national and international level and to use it as a source of national integration, said Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting that held here on Thursday.

to review the conference’s arrangements.

It will also help to work out a mechanism for translation of various regional languages into Urdu for understanding of a common reader.

“We believe literature of each language has its own social and cultural values that could be a source of strength for unity and bringing the people at one platform working together for peace and prosperity, the VC added.

The AIOU has recently decided to set up a translation Department to interpret different languages into Urdu or other language of regional or international interest.





INP