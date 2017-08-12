ISLAMABAD - Kacchi Canal project has been completed and will be inaugurated during the current month which will irrigate 72,000 acres of land in Dera Bugti.

This was disclosed by Wapda Chairman Lt General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain, while briefing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the ongoing water and power projects and future projects with focus on water resource management.

While briefing about 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, the Wapda Chairman further informed that the first unit of NJHPP will be commissioned on schedule in February 2018, second unit will be commissioned in March 2018 and the third and 4th unit will be ready for inauguration in April 2018.

Regarding 1410 MW Tarbela IV Extension, the Wapda Chairman informed that its first unit will be ready for generation by February 2018, second unit by April 2018 and the third unit by May 2018.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the new Ministry of Water Resources has been constituted to resolve more issues that have been faced because the water security was neglected in the past due to much focus on power. The present government has taken lead to initiate mega water projects, he said.

“Water is the backbone of our economy, we must make Ministry of Water Resources productive and renew our efforts in this regard,” the Prime Minister stated.

The Wapda Chairman informed the meeting that all the strategic projects conceived by the present government are on target in terms of timelines.

The project was delayed in terms of time and cost during the last 15 years.

The present government took the lead and removed all the bottlenecks to complete the project.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the project and said that the entire demography of Dera Bugti and other regions of Balochistan will change for good once the virgin lands are irrigated.

The meeting was also briefed on the projects in the pipelines including Dasu Hydropower project and Diamer Bhasha Dam project in terms of preliminary works.

Abbasi directed to control cost escalation in the projects without compromising on quality of work.

The Prime Minister further directed to ensure continuous monitoring of these projects given their national significance, and desired to place these projects in the agenda of the next CCI meeting to evolve consensus among all the stakeholders.

“Our focus on Diamer Bhasha must be renewed and all the bottlenecks must be removed,” the Prime Minister said.

“We must take decisions; not taking decisions is not an option anymore,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Abassi also directed for frequent review meetings on water resource management and said that all the stakeholders will be taken on board.

The Water Secretary and other senior government officials were also present during the meeting.