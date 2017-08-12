Islamabad - Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) have finalised the arrangements for Independence Day celebrations.

A variety of colourful shows and events would be organised on August 14, 2017 to mark the Independence Day, said the officials here on Friday.

According to the schedule, a show of fireworks will be held on 13th and 14th August at 12am at the multipurpose Parade Ground, Shakarparian. Azadi Mela will also be organised on 14th of August at Art and Craft Village.

Artists from all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will perform in the mela. In addition to this, stalls will also be displayed at Arts and Craft Village to highlight the rich culture and traditions of Pakistan. Furthermore, Azadi Cycle Race and Rally has also been planned on Independence Day in which cyclists from twin cities will take part.

The cycle race would start from the Arts and Craft Village, pass through Zero Point, I-8 Interchange and will culminate at Art and Craft Village via Garden Avenue. As an amusement for children, Azadi Train would be also launched. The train will commence its journey from Rose and Jasmine Garden. The concerned formations of MCI and CDA have been directed to make arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, other preparations are also underway to mark the 70th Independence Day in a befitting manner across the city on August 14. Houses, streets and bazaars are being decorated with buntings, banners and national flags. Special stalls have been set up in markets and bazaars for sale of national flags and green caps. Various organizations and institutions have chalked out elaborate programmes in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

tahir niaz