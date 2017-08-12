Islamabad - Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched the tree plantation campaign here on Friday to celebrate the 70 years of independence of Pakistan.

Secretary for Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha, along with representatives of civil society and officers of the ministry of Human Rights launched the plantation campaign by planting the trees here at Rose and Jasmine Garden.

Besides Senator Nuzhat Siddiqui, Zahid Mahboob, Director Training and Programme PBSA and large number of street children from the Child Protection Centre were also present on the occasion.

Rabiya Javeri Agha shared that this plantation campaign will be launched in all regional offices. She said the theme of plantation campaign will be launched in all regional offices.

She said the theme of plantation campaign is 70 years-70 trees”. She added that the trees are being planted to symbolize life, prosperity and protection of the environment.

Ministry of Human Rights considers the right to a clean and safe environment as substantive rights.

The UN draft principles from 1994 refer to these in detail. It is in this context that, environmental human rights encompass right to clean and safe environment as well protection of environment.

Engaging street children was central to emphasize in relevant of marginalised segments in the development and progress of the country as a nation, she said.

While congratulating all participants on the 70 years of independence,

Secretary Human Rights stated that it is a dire need of time to be united and to work collectively for the prosperity of our country.

“We believe that good environment and clean air are part of rights for a healthy life and therefore, linked to human rights”, she added.

She further said, “We want to contribute in making our environment safe and healthy adding that today’s campaign affirms that spirit”.

She said that the ministry is already putting all out efforts for uplift of human rights and “we want to work collectively with our partners in taking up any such initiative which leads to better life for a common man.”