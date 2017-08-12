Islamabad - Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is taking steps to publish and promote literature in different regional languages and providing guidance to the young writers through giving them platform to produce valuable literature. This was expressed by Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr Qasim Bughio on Friday during a launching ceremony of a book `Ramooz-i-Sher’, which contain guidelines for the new writers. He said PAL has initiated a series of workshops for writers to learn writing techniques in different genres of literature in which youth participated actively.

Dr Qasim said such creative writing workshops could not be arranged across the country, therefore, PAL was working on publishing series of books carrying guidelines about producing good literature for young writers. He said such books would enable young aspiring writers to get maximum knowledge about producing good literature while sitting at their homes.

He said the book `Ramooz-i-Sher’ written by Urdu and Hindko Poet and Prose writer, Ahmad Hussain Mujahid who had gained prominence in modern poetry among literary circles.

Ahmad Hussain, deviating from the traditional approach, explained simple style and technique to produce good poetry for the young writers.

This book consists of 245 pages and its price is Rs300. The book is available at PAL shop and regional offices of academy as well.





