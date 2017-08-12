Islamabad - National Roll out (Phase-2) of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) survey will commence in September this year to facilitate beneficiaries.

BISP has also hired two firms for carrying out various Waseela-e-Taleem related activities including capacity assessment, registration/ enrolment, attendance compliance, social mobilization and capacity building.

An official of BISP giving details of new initiatives launched under the programme told APP that BISP Biometric Verification System extended to 43 districts.

He informed that BISP launched pilot phase of Biometric verification System (BVS) in Larkana District in March, 2015. From July, 2016 to till date, the mechanism has been extended to 42 more districts. He stated that 11 districts of Punjab have been converted to Biometric Verification System (BVS). Biometric verification of BISP beneficiaries has also being done by NADRA. BISP has also hired some 3rd party organizations to check the quality of data through spot checks and process evaluations.





app