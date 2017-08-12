Islamabad - Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC), Ministry of Science and Technology will undertake `Halal Accreditation’ project to identify investment opportunities in Pakistani Halal sector.

The council will disseminate the information in more accessible manner to international Halal players, ultimately bringing Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan.

The project would create awareness in Pakistani manufacturers, exporters and traders regarding the “Halal Accreditation” through workshops and training sessions, an official of Ministry of Science and Technology told APP.

Giving details of the development projects of the ministry planned for the current fiscal year, he informed that a project for 100 Micro Hydo Power Plants in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode will be executed by Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET).

The project would emphasize on minimizing the energy divide between the developed and less developed rural parts of the country. Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) PCSIR will undertake testing activities in Electrical Test Centre for Household Electrical Appliances and Lighting Products at Lahore. The centre will create awareness and provide services to industry to bench mark and help increase the energy efficiency of household electrical appliances, lighting products and accessories.

Whereas, he further said, Pakistan Productivity Quality Innovative (PPQI) initiative will be implemented in the current fiscal year. Ministry of Science and Technology is main stakeholder and PPQI initiative will be implemented by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, he further said. The ministry will undertake some of its own initiatives relevant to PQI that will focus on awareness and Training on Pakistan National Hospital and Health Care Accreditation (PNHHA), First Industrial National Innovation Survey and Need Assessment of S&T Human Resources for Deriving Innovation.

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has already implemented a project for production of Balloon Catheters. In next phase, Ministry of Science and Technology will fund a project with the objective to acquire the technology and manufacturing the Balloon Catheters within the country, he told APP. Initially, NUST will start supplying both Cardiac Stents and

Angioplasty Balloon Catheters to selected hospitals/institutes by the end of this year. He added that Ministry of Science and Technology was also planning to set up a facility at NUST for indigenous production of other health related organs/products and explore the possibility of its commercialization. Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) will continue implementing its projects in areas like Thal Desert and control of waterlogging in low lying areas of Sindh. Tile drainage units at two sites of 100 acres, each under different soil conditions would be developed for research and Science and technology 179 demonstration purposes, with farmer’s participation, to reclaim saline and saline-sodic soils. During 2016-17, feasibility study is being undertaken for development of Technology Park. This technology park will be established in Islamabad during next two years. Basic aim of the park is to establish an innovation based encouraging business environment for budding as well as veteran entrepreneurs.

This would act as catalyst for commercialization of indigenous research and would be beacon to attract renowned international market players.

The technology park will act as beacon to support University-Industry and Research and Development collaboration with the intent of creating high technology economic development and advancing of knowledge.

A project “Establishment of Project Safety and Training and Consultancy (PSTC) for Precision Mechanics and Instrument Technology at Gawadar PCSIR” will be executed, he informed. It will contribute towards creating scientific manpower for CPEC. The programme will offer three year diploma, and certificate programmes in Precision Mechanics and Instrument technology for youth.





APP