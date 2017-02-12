Islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday kicked off an anti-polio drive aiming to take effective measures to protect children from the disease and maintain polio-free status of the city.

The Mayor and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz inaugurated the anti-polio camp at Merabadia which has been jointly established by Directorate of Health Services and Pakistan Rotary Club.

The mayor on this occasion said, “Entire world is taking measures for eradication of polio, and we should also take effective measures to cope with menace of polio.”

“Islamabad has the honour of being polio-free city and MCI would utilize all available resources to retain this honour,” he said. He said that establishment of anti-polio camp in Merabadia is a dire need of the hour, as the vicinity is exposed to possible polio threat and is among the marked high risk zones.

The mayor also stated that that all concerned formations of MCI and CDA are participating in campaign against polio to administer polio drops to more than 150,000 children, under the age of 5 years in the federal capital.

“All formations of MCI and CDA have been directed not only to provide human resource, machinery and other resources to DHS but ensure their assistance to the DHS till the successful accomplishment of anti polio drive,” he said.

He hailed the cooperation of Pakistan Rotary Club and said, “Eradication of polio from the country is our national obligation.”

The mayor also stated, polio free status of Islamabad is a great honour and all possible measures would be taken to retain this honour with the cooperation of Rotary Club, UNICEF, WHO.

“Eradication of Polio is our national obligation and healthy generation is the guarantee of prosperous Pakistan,” he said.

Sheikh Anser Aziz also administered anti-polio drops to the children and visited different stalls established by Rotary Club for awareness purposes.

CDA, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) officials and representative of Pakistan Rotary Club attended the inauguration ceremony.