Rawalpindi - The Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad has seized 445 kilograms pork from two passengers coming from China at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport, informed Customs spokesperson on Saturday. He said the pork was later discarded by the Customs authority.

According to him, a team of Customs officials including Collector Dr Arslan were checking passengers at international arrival when suspicious activities of two passengers caught the attention of the team. He added the Customs officials took the passengers, who arrived from Urmachi into custody and carried out a search of their luggage.

He said the team found 445 kg pork and held the passengers. Later, the seized pork was discarded by Customs high ups. The passengers who have been detained were identified as Jian Tao Jian and Shan Long. According to Customs spokesperson, the pork was supposed to be distributed in the restaurants in federal capital.