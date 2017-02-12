Rawalpindi - Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital President General (Retd) Hamid Javed has announced free eye screening and treatment facilities for the students of schools being run by Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust.

The decision was reached in a meeting between General Hamid Javed and Dr Murtaza Mughal, President of Pakistan Economy Watch and World Columnist Club. Executive Director of the hospital Brigadier Rizwan Asghar was also present on the occasion. At the occasion, General Hamid Javed said, “We are establishing a new hospital for the children suffering from eye-related problems at the cost of one billion rupees in which fifty surgeries would be carried out per day.”

He said that 85 per cent of the people who lost their eyesight due to some diseases were curable but were not well informed about it.

Number of people prone to eye related diseases was increasing day by day while globally one child lose eyesight in every minute; the ratio in Pakistan is alarming as over five hundred thousand children are blind, he said.

He said that percentage of blind people makes up almost one percent of total population of Pakistan, thus people falling between one hundred thousand to two hundred thousands have either become blind or moving towards it. Moreover, he said, according to survey conducted in schools in the twin cities, almost ten percent children were found with eye related diseases.

He went on to say that in a bid to meet future requirements of ever-increasing number of eye patients, we are establishing a children eye hospital which will be completed in almost a year.

At the occasion, Dr Murtaza Mughal lauded the services of the trust and assured all out cooperation in its initiatives to serve the humanity.