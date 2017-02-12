Islamabad - The Judge Peshawar High Court, Justice Musarrat Hilali has said that the family courts should help save the institution of family, which is endangered and its ramifications are getting manifested in the society.

She expressed these views during the certificate awarding ceremony at the conclusion of a one-week training course on ‘Management of Family Cases’ for females judges of the family courts from all over Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir at the Academy on Saturday.

She said, “Family Court Judges should apply the law to administer justice. In their capacity as Female Family Court Judges and also being mothers, sisters and daughters, they must save family system and our values. The Family Court Judges should apply the law as the law demands and men should not feel threatened while coming before the Family Courts where any Female Judge is sitting in the court and they should not go with this feeling that the injustice and wrong would be imposed on them, but they should go with this feeling that justice was done.”

She further said, “Lectures about gender and minorities family laws should also be arranged for enlightenment and sensitization of Family Court Judges. Professional ethics requires that the families and children who come before the court to be treated with great civility, dignity and patience. Family Court Judges should handle their responsibility as our religion, law, society and above all professional ethics necessitates.”

DG of the Academy also spoke on the occasion. Presenting a brief background and mandate of the Academy and an overview of the training course, he said, “This was a woman focused training in which trainees were women, trainers in majority were women and now also with a woman as chief guest in this ceremony.”

Twenty-three Family Court Judges were awarded certificates in the ceremony.