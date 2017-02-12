PESHAWAR - Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl Fata ameer Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Saturday said his party supported mainstreaming the tribal areas; however the process should be carried out in consultation with the tribesmen.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said all stakeholders should be taken on board while deciding the political future of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). He was talking to a delegation of tribal elders.

Mufti said the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) sensed a conspiracy in the sudden demand for bringing political changes in Fata. He said they were in favour of abolishing the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR), which he said was a black law. He suggested that in the first phase, the FCR should be repealed while the political future of the tribal belt should be decided in the next phase.

He said JUI-F had and would in future raise voice for the rights of tribal people, adding that there were some elements pursuing their political aims instead of backing a logical solution of the issue.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal Rehman would address lawyers’ convention today (Sunday) at the party’s provincial headquarters on Ring Road. Lawyers from Fata and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would attend the event.

In addition, Maulana Fazl Rehman would address provincial doctors’ convention in Peshawar February 19. The conventions are part of a campaign to motivate party workers for the centenary celebrations of JUI-F in April.