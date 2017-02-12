Islamabad - The Senate Standing Committee on Communication was told the other day that Motorway police was facing shortage of staff.

The meeting was held at Parliament House here with Senator Muhammad Daud Khan Achakzai in the chair. The high-ups of police told the committee that motorway force was facing a shortage of around 1000 staffers as the hiring is not done for the newly-constructed roads yet.

They said that there was a need to raise the number of staff along with expansion in the motorways network. They said shortage of staff may compromise the efficiency of the force. Secretary communication assured the committee that the ministry would soon send a summary to the prime minister for new recruitments in the force. The secretary said that ministry has principally agreed to new recruitments and nod from the finance ministry was awaited.

IG Motorways police, Shaukat Hayaat briefed the committee that 20 per cent of the staff are on deputations and suggested to bring the number to 10 per cent of the total staff. The secretary sought 20 days time to prepare recommendations in this regard. He was of the view that force for the motorways-to-be-built during the next two years should be hired now so that there is no problem in running the affairs.

The committee members recommended increasing the salaries of the police so as to attract more and more brilliant people to the department. They also suggested that the staff should be hired preferably from the areas where the motorways pass through. They however, were of the view that rights of smaller provinces should not be compromised in the process. The high-ups of the police told the committee that over 600 officers would be promoted next week. IG motorway police told the committee that incidents of dacoity on motorways have slashed with the police using digital techniques to record the identity of the passengers in public transport.