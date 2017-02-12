Islamabad - Special Investigation Unit (SIU/CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested a group of fraudsters also known as ‘Double Shah Group’, said the police.

The group was involved in cheating innocent people by offering them to double up their currency notes. SIU has nabbed two members of this organized group and recovered cash amount along with equipment used for cheating i.e. two pieces of transparent mirror, three bottles of artificial colour and five bundles of white paper having size of currency notes.

The SIU team has recovered Rs 5000 from possession of the gang which they had obtained by cheating innocent people. This gang used to make an offer to a person about doubling up their currency notes and to win trust of that person, they would exercise the entire process before that person. They would put the paper of the size of a currency note in between two pieces of mirror and put liquid colour on the mirror surface. After that they heat the mirror and put original currency note in place of the piece of paper.

The arrested gang members included Arshad Mehmood, son of Muhammad Aslam, resident of Mohalla Badshahan Tehsil and District Chakwal and Khurram Shehzad, son of Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Mohra Kenal Tehsil Sohawa District Jhelum.

According to the police, both fraudsters on February 8 befooled one Raham Mola currently residing in Alipur Islamabad. During initial investigation, the gang members have revealed that they committed same crime in Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi for which concerned police stations are being contacted to check police record against these cheats and further investigation is underway.