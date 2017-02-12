Islamabad - A new study highlights the benefits of eating whole grains over refined grains, after finding that the former may lead to a healthier gut and better immune responses.

Senior study author Simin Nikbin Meydani of the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Centre on Aging at Tufts University in Boston.

There are three components that make up a grain - the bran, germ, and endosperm. A whole grain contains all three components, whereas a refined grain is processed so that the bran and germ are removed.

Whole wheat, oats, rye, barley, brown rice, and quinoa are all examples of whole-grain products, while refined-grain products include wheat flour, white rice, and enriched bread.

Whole grains are considered a key part of a healthful diet. According to the American Heart Association, they can help to improve cholesterol levels, as well as reduce the risk of obesity, heart disease, stroke, and type-2 diabetes.

Previous studies have suggested that whole grains reduce inflammation to produce such benefits. Meydani and colleagues set out to investigate this association further with their new study, noting that research comparing the effects of whole grains and refined grains on immune responses and inflammation has not controlled the diets of participants.

The 8-week study involved 81 healthy adults, all of whom consumed a Western-style diet high in refined grains for the first 2 weeks.

For the remaining 6 weeks, 40 of the study participants continued with the Western-style diet that was rich in refined grains, while the remaining 41 participants were placed on a Western-style diet that was rich in whole grains.

Importantly, the team notes that the total energy, total fat and total servings of fruits, vegetables, and proteins were comparable in each diet, meaning that the only difference between the two diets was the type of grains consumed.

All meals were prepared by trained staff in line with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, and they were designed for weight maintenance. The team explains that this was because previous studies had shown that increasing whole grain intake caused subjects to lose weight, which made it hard to determine whether reduced inflammation was a result of whole-grain consumption or weight loss.

Subjects were required to complete a food checklist with each meal, enabling the researchers to determine how much food each participant ate. Furthermore, each participant was asked to continue with their usual physical activity, record the occurrence and severity of gastrointestinal symptoms, and refrain from using any anti-inflammatory drugs (such as aspirin) in the 72 hours prior to blood samples being taken. Meanwhile another study suggests that millions of people could be putting themselves at risk by cooking their rice incorrectly, scientists have warned.

Recent experiments show a common method of cooking rice — simply boiling it in a pan until the water has steamed out — can be insufficient in preventing exposure to traces of the poison arsenic, which contaminates rice while it is growing as a result of industrial toxins and pesticides.

The chemical has been linked to a range of health problems including heart disease, diabetes and cancer, as well as development problems.

While it is generally believed traces of arsenic are expelled when the rice is cooked, it has now been claimed this only takes place adequately when the rice is soaked overnight. Andy Meharg, professor of biological sciences at Queens University Belfast, tested three ways of cooking rice for the BBC programme ‘Trust Me, I’m a Doctor’, to see whether it altered the levels of arsenic.

In the first method, Professor Meharg used a ratio of two parts water to one part rice, where the water was “steamed out” during cooking — a method commonly used. He found this left most of the arsenic present.

The safest method of cooking rice is therefore to soak it overnight, then wash and rinse it until the water is clear, before draining it well and boiling in a saucepan, with a ratio of five parts water to one part rice.

According to 2014 research from Channel 4’s Dispatches and the Institute for Global Food Security, around 58 per cent of rice-based products in the UK contained high levels of arsenic. However, new legal limits were introduced last year by the EU in response to safety concerns.