Islamabad - The personnel of Islamabad police, Rangers and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday conducted search operation in the limits of Qauid-e-Azam University and arrested two drug pushers, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions from SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani, the contingents of Islamabad police along with Rangers conducted operation in the areas of Secretariat police station, including Qauid-e-Azam University, Romeli and Nurail villages, Maplur, Dhok Bohran, Dhok Jabi and Dhok Teli. Around 100 personnel each of Islamabad police and Pak Rangers, 50 from ANF and lady police participated in the operation and checked 365 houses. Eight sniffer dogs also remained along with the law enforcers. The law-enforcers arrested two drug peddlers during this operation and recovered 2150 gram hashish from them.

One of them has been identified as Adeel serving as cook in QAU and other as Sharif, contractual employee of CDA. In addition, eleven 12-bore guns, one pistol and one 7 mm rifle were also recovered during this search operation, said the police.