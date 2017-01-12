Islamabad - The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) is organising National Snow Hike competition on February 5 from Donga Gali to Mushkpuri Top at Murree Hills.

According to ACP, the registration for the hike is open. Each participant shall be awarded certificate whereas the top three position holders will be given medals.

The registration fee is Rs 1,000 per participant that includes transport from Islamabad to Donga Gali and back to Islamabad. The participants would also be provided with lunch.

The registration can be made through email at pakalpine1@yahoo.com. The fee can be paid in cash or through easypaisa or mobicash. Registration is open till January 27.