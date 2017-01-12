Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will celebrate the birthday of legendary poet Ahmad Faraz today (Thursday) by launching a documentary on his life and poetry.

According to a press release issued by the University, the prominent literary figures including Prof. Dr Fateha Muhamad Malik, Dr Iftikhar Arif, his sons senator Syed Shibli Faraz and Sadi Faraz, prominent journalist Hamad Mir, besides the AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui will highlight his poetic contribution and services to the nation.

The Vice Chancellor said that the University has fulfilled its responsibility of preparing a befitting documentary on the life and work of the great poet.

“It was according to a commitment he had made on his death anniversary last year,” he remarked.

The documentary was jointly developed by the University Department of Urdu and Institute of Educational technology.

The launching ceremony will be held at the University’s main campus at 11 am.