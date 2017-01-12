Rawalpindi-The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 1 Special Judge Rai Muhammad Ayub Marth Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to five persons, including four real brothers, for kidnapping two men and freeing them after collecting ransom money from victim families.

According to details, ATC No 1 Special Judge Rai Muhammad Ayub Marth took up hearing of the case and convicted Sharif Gul, Zubari Gul, Umer Gul, Rehman Gul (four real brothers) and Rasool Muhammad, all residents of Mardan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for kidnapping two men for ransom. The court awarded life term jail and directed the concerned authorities to seize all movable and immovable properties of the convicts.

The five kidnappers were charged with kidnapping of Waheed Akhtar, owner of a grocery store, and his relative Abdul Hameed from Hassanabdal on November 25, 2014 when they were going to home on their motorcycle.

Later, the convicts demanded Rs6 million as ransom for safe release of the kidnapped men. Abdul Rasheed, brother of Waheed, however managed to pay only Rs400,000 to obtain release of the kidnapped men.

After having them released, Rasheed reported the matter to Police Station City in Hassanabdal where an abduction case was registered against the kidnappers.

The police traced the convicts through cell phone call data.