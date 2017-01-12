Islamabad - Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) has introduced an effective and efficient complaint management system to improve quality of public service delivery.

The newly established complaint management system, headed by Chief Complaint Officer, would help redress grievances of general public pertaining to different formations of CDA and MCI. A formal notification, in this regard, has been issued by the Member Administration of CDA on Wednesday. All formations of CDA and MCI have been directed to extend maximum possible assistance and relief to the public by taking immediate necessary action on all the complaints and queries and give their feedback on the action to the complainant within three days. Directors of all formations have been notified as focal person of their respective directorate. Furthermore, all focal persons have been directed to ensure close liaison with Chief Complaint Officer regarding complaints redressal and public quires.

Moreover, Chief Complaint officer have also been directed to generate a monthly report regarding progress of each Directorate on the 3rd day of every month to generate an efficiency index of each Directorate.

Member Administration of CDA, Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has said that on the directions of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz, Administration Wing is focused on providing quality services in the Authority.

He said that main theme behind the establishment of effective and efficient complaint management system is to improve service delivery and establish a mechanism which would help fix lacunas present in the existing system. He has directed Chief Complaint Officer to submit efficiency index of each Director based on monthly generated report which would be kept in the personal record of the officer in Human Resource Directorate.