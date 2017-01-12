Wah cantt - Six people, including two women and a minor girl, were killed and a woman sustained injuries in a shooting incident at the Losar Sharfu area, limits of Wah Cantt Police Station, on Wednesday.

According to sources, a 19-year-old boy namely Hamza barged into the house of her aunt Fozia and opened indiscriminate firing there, which resulted in killing of her aunt and her son Ehtasham on the spot. Hearing the gun shots, the sources said, servants of the lady, who were living in a servant quarter, came out to know about the happening but the killer also shot them dead. A lady namely Kalsoom also sustained bullet injuries in the armed attack, they said. After committing the crime, sources said, the killer managed escape from the scene.

Heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and recovered the dead bodies and the injured woman and moved them to a hospital for medical treatment cure and autopsy.

The injured woman Kalsoom, while recording her statement before police on hospital bed, said that Hamza opened indiscriminate firing at her aunt’s house Fozia over some domestic feud and killed six people.

When contacted DSP Taxila Circle Sajid Gondal confirmed the incident and said that police recovered dead shells of 30 bore pistols from the crime scene and started investigation into the murders’ case. He said that the alleged murderer Hamza was also killed in a road traffic accident at Pindi Bhattian. He said the killer was escaping in a car when he met an accident. “The reason behind the accident was over-speed,” he said.

Police recovered two dead bodies from the house while four others from the servant quarter, he said. He said the servants were killed only after they witnessed Hamza murdering his aunt and cousin.

He said that police are investigating whether the family was involved in something that led to the attack on the house. He said Fozia contracted second marriage with a rich man Mian Gul, who is settled abroad. He said earlier the deceased lady married with Sadaqat and the couple born a son Ehtasham, who was also killed in the deadliest attack.

CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi told The Nation that police were investigating the horrible incident. A case was registered in this connection, he said.

On the other hand, residents of Losar Sharfu were left in shock and despair following the massacre which left six people dead and one injured.

The two other deceased are 50-year-old Fazila and her two-year-old niece Sana who were relatives of Javed and arrived in his quarter as guests.