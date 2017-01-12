Islamabad-The Islamabad High Court yesterday issued notices to Secretary Interior, Secretary CADD, IG Islamabad police and Chairman HEC in a petition moved against increasing trend of using drugs in educational institutions of the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Raja Saimul Haq Satti and prayed to the court to issue directions to the respondents to take measures to control alarming situation of drug addiction in both public and private educational institutions and issued notices o aforementioned respondents.

In his petition, Raja cited federation of Pakistan through Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary Ministry of Interior & Narcotics Control, Secretary federal minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), the Principal Officer, Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control, Dr Maria Sultan, the Director General of the South Asia Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI), the Principal officer, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), President of the Private School Association Zofran Elhai, Chairman, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chairman High Education Commission (HEC), Inspector General (IG), of Islamabad police as respondents.

He stated that Dr Maria Sultan serving as DG of South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) after her hectic research conducted a random Survey of 44 Educational Institutions, including some public sector educational institutions putting day in and day out efforts in completing the same.

The petitioner added that the survey revealed: “That the average age of students in the private schools in which nearly 44 to 53 per cent of students are taking either artificial or hard drugs or were addicted to heroin, is in the age groups of 12-16 and 16-19 and in public sector schools, 7 to 8 per cent of students over the age of 16 at model colleges were “addicts” while only 1 to 2pc of students at public sector schools were addicts. Students use drugs during study hours while they also include some students as young as eight-year-old. At some schools, the intoxicants are available at canteens while addicts also get them easily from street vendors.”

Raja Saim said that few months back reports on media has shocked beyond belief to all when an NGO report claims that 53pc of students at elite private schools are drug addicts, based on the findings of a survey of mere 44 institutions but the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), which looks after the affairs of public sector schools, is also unaware of how and when the surveys of public schools were conducted.

Therefore, he requested the court that in this back up, keeping in view the alarming situation of drug addiction, particularly amongst the students in the premises of Schools, Colleges and Universities and hostels, canteens/cafes, stalls located in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the instant writ may kindly be accepted and the respondents may kindly be directed to strictly follow the law of land taking legal action across the board against the senior delinquent managements of the educational institutions involved or responsible as they miserably failed to impart education to the students and busy or patronising such heinous crimes of making students addicts for petty unlawful gains and at governmental level a senior inquiry committee be established on the issue as to why the senior management miserably failed to do the needful for curbing the menace in our young generation rather closed their eyes on the same.

He further prayed to prepare an evocative and significant proposals or recommendations so as to further improve performance of Narcotics Division in consultation with federal authorities introducing a strict legislation in this regard if there are any lapses therein.

The petitioner prayed to issue directions to make mandatory for every employee, student and the driver of vehicles of educational institution i.e. public and private school, college and university to have a drug test at least twice a year on random basis without disclosing time and date to the institutions and the report should be checked by the ANF.