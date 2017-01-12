Islamabad : Federal Minister for water and power Khawaja Asif said that load shedding will come to end by the end of this year on those feeders where recovery is 100% .

He said this while talking to media men after ministerial committee meeting on Thursday.

Minister said that load shedding will be ended soon on 70 per cent feeders because at these feeders, recovery is 100 per cent while on remaining 30 per cent feeders load shedding is continuing due to less recovery. .

Work will also be started at storage tank of Dia Mir Bhasha Dam in this year, he added.

He further reiterated that country’s water needs will be met through water reservoirs.