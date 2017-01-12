Islamabad-Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry urged students to become ambassadors of anti-corruption slogan. He stated this during a meeting a delegation of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Wednesday. The meeting was held at the NAB headquarters while the delegation comprising students, faculty and staff members led by Vice Chancellor (VC) Muhammad Ali Sheikh.

“Students should play their role as ambassadors of the message “Say No to Corruption” in their circles, said NAB chairman. He said: “I am happy to meet the young generation of the country, who will lead the nation in future.”

Appreciating the students of SMIU, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that their institution is very distinctive because of its association with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who was recognised by the world for his greatness.

Talking about the National Leadership Program (NLP) of SMIU, he said that it was a practical exposure for students and broader approach of the institution towards the training of its students on the wide level.

“It will be helpful in creating a vision and imagination in the minds of those students who aspire to be future leaders,” said chairman.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry suggested the students that at this stage they have to work in individual capacity and also as the honest citizens of the country. Otherwise they will not be able to bring about a positive change in the society.

Chairman NAB also appreciated VC SMIU, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh for giving students of SMIU and the NAB an opportunity to talk about the issues of great concern.

While explaining functions of the NAB, he said that the NAB is working on three dimensions, including enforcement, awareness and precaution, a case followed by the steps of inquiry, investigation and the prosecution.

Deputy Chairman of NAB Imtiaz Tajwar and Aliya Rashid, Director General Awareness and Prevention NAB gave presentations on the practical working of the NAB in different domains. After it, the Question-Answer Session was held.

Later on, the SMIU’s delegation visited International Islamic University, Islamabad where they were welcomed by the president and management of the university. President of IIUI Prof. Dr Ahmad Yousif Ahmad Al-Draiweesh addressed the delegation and appreciated Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU for taking practical measures in terms of providing students great exposure under the NLP.