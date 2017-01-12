The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb stated regarding the court proceedings that it stands proven in the apex court that the prime minister has no connection with Panama case.

Speaking to the media persons in Islamabad on Thursday, she said allegations leveled against PM Nawaz have proven to be false. She further said that the PTI has no evidence at hand to prove its allegations.

Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has provided mega development projects to the country including road infrastructure, health and education reforms and national counter terrorism policy.

She said Imran Khan only wants to disrupt the development of the country. She said with the blessings of God Almighty, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will take forward his agenda of development.