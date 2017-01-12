Rawalpindi-A student was killed after an armed clash broke out on Wednesday between two student groups outside the Government Asghar Mall College sparking a massive protest by class fellows of the deceased causing gigantic traffic jam in the city. Tauqeer Abbasi, a student of BA at the Government Asghar Mall College was shot dead allegedly by Faizan Jadoon, also an ex-student of the college after their groups had clashed.

A professor at the college, desiring anonymity, said that two groups of boys scuffled in the ground of the college at about 11am. They were reprimanded by college teachers but supporters of one group left the college premises hurling threats of dire consequences.

The professor said that after an hour they heard gunshots outside the college. When college staff reached the site, they learnt that the two groups clashed again outside the college after calling more boys. The clash resulted in killing of Tauqeer Abbasi who is said to be an active member of Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT), a student wing of Jamat Islami.

When contacted, Police Station Banni Sub Inspector (SI) Nasir Waseem, who is leading the investigations, said that Tauqeer Abbasi received bullet injury in his neck that led to his death in the Holy Family Hospital. He said that the police had registered a murder case and were searching for alleged killer Faizan Jadoon.

Later in the evening, activists of IJT, after the funeral prayer of Tauqeer Abbasi, staged a protest demonstration at Chandni Chowk and blocked the busy Murree Road. They demanded early arrest of the killer. On the other hand, an old woman was killed after she was hit by a moving train near Mareer Chowk. The incident took place in the limits of Police Station Waris Khan. According to Rescue 1122, they received emergency call at about 5:30pm that a woman was hit by train near Mareer Chowk.

The woman was later identified as 65-year-old Khadim Bibi who was crushed to death by a train as she tried to cross the rail track. Her dead body was shifted to DHQ Hospital for postmortem.

In yet another incident, a man attempted to commit suicide by jumping from a metro bus track bridge on the Murree Road near Liaquat Bagh.

A 40-year-old man Akbar jumped from the pedestrian bridge at Liaquat Bagh Metro Station and as a result, he his leg was broken and was shifted to DHQ for medical treatment. The injured belonged to Gilgit, a doctor told. The matter was reported to police, he said.