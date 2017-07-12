islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued orders for posting/transfer of eight officers and officials of different cadres.

One of BPS-18, four of BPS-17, 2 BPS-16 and one of BPS-14 have been transferred through subject office orders. Transferred officers have been directed to submit their charge assumption /relinquishment report to HRD Directorate accordingly.

Human Resource Development Directorate of Capital Development Authority has issued subject orders after approval from Chairman.

Among BPS-18 transferred officer is Syed Muhammad Hassan, Deputy Director (Civil) South relived from additional charge of Deputy Director Landscape. Among BPS-17 transferred officers are Rana Muhammad Aslam, Assistant Director from Deputy Director (Parks) on current charge to Deputy Director Landscape on current charge, Sajjad Ullah Khan, Assistant Manager from Deputy Director Estate Management-I (East) to Deputy Director - II/Estate Management-I(East) on current charge, Syed Zia Hussain Shah, Assistant Director awaiting for posting to Deputy Director-I, Estate Management-I (East) on current charge and Ashraf Shahid, Assistant Director BCS-I has been transferred to Assistant Director BCS-II. Similarly, among BPS-16 officers are Tanver Ahmed, Building Inspector from BCS-I to BCS-II and Muhammad Saleem, Building Inspector from BCS-I to BCS-II while Aman Cheema, Sub-Assistant (BPS-14) has been transferred from BCS-I to BCS-II.

Furthermore, the additional charge of the post of Deputy Director (Contract), CDA, given to Rajeesh Kumar, Deputy Director (Road-IV) is hereby cancelled/withdrawn with immediate effect.