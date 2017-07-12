Capital police apprehend criminals

ISLAMABAD: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has nabbed a person wanted to police in various cases of burglary and recovered four laptops and other electronic equipment from him, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The team succeeded to arrest Usman alias Mani who was involved in burglaries in various areas including I-8/1, G-7/4, G-10/3 and Karachi Company. Police team has recovered stolen items including four laptops and other electronic equipment from him. The police team is hopeful for more recovery from him.–Staff Reporter

Drug pusher netted

ISLAMABAD: Bhara Kahu police has arrested a drug pusher who used to sell narcotics in guise of a fruit seller and recovered 1.10 kilogram heroin, a 20-bore pistol and ammunition from him. On a tip off, a team of Bhara Kahu police raided near ‘Satra Meel’ and nabbed Faisal son of Muhammad Talib, a resident of Muhammadi Chowk Jhelum. The police team also recovered 1.10 kilogram heroin and a 30-bore pistol from him. Meanwhile, Shalimar police arrested Azam alias Aju and recovered four wine bottles from him. Sihala police arrested Majid Ali for having a 30-bore pistol while Bhara Kahu police arrested Bilal and recovered stolen items from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.–Staff Reporter

Registration date of undergraduate entry test extended

ISLAMABAD: The Education Testing Council (ETC) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the registration date for undergraduate entry test, an official said on Tuesday.

The date has been extended from July 12, 2017 to July 17, 2017 for online registration for its Undergraduate Entry Test 2017. ETC is government‘s testing body established by HEC to hold standardized tests for admission to universities. It aims at instituting a uniform, accessible, and competitive assessment base for admission to higher education institutions in the country.

The tests conducted by ETC will be free-of-cost for all students interested in taking admission in public and private sector universities. Every test will be valid for two years.–Staff Reporter

PNCA to organise theatre festival

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Counsel of Arts (PNCA) would organise National Theatre Festival 2017 at PNCA auditorium Islamabad from 25th July till 12 August. The festival is being held in connection with the 70 years of Pakistan Independence Day celebrations, a PNCA official told APP. The objective of the festival is to foster healthy theatrical activities by providing a national platform to the leading theatre groups in the country.–APP

Death anniversary of Qateel Shifai observed

ISLAMABAD: The 16th death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Qateel Shifai was observed on Tuesday. His real name was Muhammad Aurangzeb but adopted Qateel Shifai as his pen name. Qateel Shifai was born in Haripur in 1919 and passed away on July 11 2001.–APP

Besides Ghazals and Geets Qateel Shifai had also written a large number of songs for Pakistani films.

The heart touching and evergreen tunes were composed on his poetic verses and the legendary singers of that era sung those in their melodious voices. Many of his poem collections were published amongst them was

`Mutriba’ which was given highest literature awards in Pakistan.

Over 20 collections of verse and over 2 500 songs for Pakistani and Indian films were published.