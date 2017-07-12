Rawalpindi (PR) - The finance sub-committee has approved RDA budget of Rs1913 million for the fiscal year 2017-18 in a special meeting held here today in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The meeting was chaired by Talat Mahmood Gondal, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG), RDA. Junaid Taj Bhatti, Director Adman & Finance (A&F), RDA, Shahid Mahmood, Section Officer (HUD), Saima Ghafoor, P&D and Javed Ali, Dy Director, Accounts Officer attended the meeting.

The budget was presented by Junaid Taj Bhatti, Director (A&F), RDA. The meeting was informed that total outlay of RDA budget for fiscal year 2017-18 is Rs1913 million.

The major portion of Rs1680 million of the budget is allocated for the development works includes remodelling of Double Road IJP Road Junction, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs10 million. Signal free movement at Liaqat Bagh and Marrir Chowk Murree Road, Rawalpindi will also be constructed at an expected cost of Rs7 million and dualization of Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Complex, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs23 million.

Construction/Widening and Improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover at Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station Shell Depot, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs100 million and Remodelling of Ammar Chowk, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs129 million in current year, 2017-18.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/DG RDA directed to initiate the work on RDA Housing Scheme and RDA Complex. No new tax/enhancement of tax has been levied or increased during the current fiscal year by the RDA.

Around Rs235 million (13 per cent of total budget) has been allocated for non-development expenses which includes pay pension/office building, payment of utility works etc. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / DG RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal also planted an araucaria tree at RDA premises, Rawalpindi.