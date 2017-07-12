rawalpindi - The wife and niece of a local PML-N leader were gunned down when two armed men stormed into the house in Jatli and opened indiscriminate firing, sources and police said on Tuesday. The local leader also sustained bullet injury in the brazen armed attack reason for which was told to be a marriage dispute.

The deceased ladies were identified as Gulshan (wife) and Hira (niece) and the injured as Mirza Inayat Ullah, the PML-N Chairman of UC Rama.

According to sources and police, the family were sleeping in the courtyard of the house in Raeyan village when two men scaled the wall at 1am while brandishing 30-bore pistols.

The attackers opened a volley of bullets at the girl and other family members. Resultantly, Hira and Gulshan died on the spot while Inayat sustained bullet injury in his leg. They said the attackers managed to escape while resorting to aerial firing when two relatives of local leader rushed to rescue the family.

A heavy contingent of police including SP Saddar Iftikhar Ul Haq, ASP Gujar Khan Circle Toheed ur Rehman and SHO Police Station Jatli Zameer Haider reached at the crime scene and collected the evidences besides shifting the dead bodies and injured man to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.

In his written application, the victim UC Rama Chairman Inayat accused Naseer and Harmain of attacking his house and killing his wife and niece. He told police Harmain proposed his niece Hira which she refused on which he launched the attack on his house. Police registered case against the two attackers and started investigation.

Sources told police apprehended Hairman and locked him in police station for investigation.

SP Saddar Iftikhar-ul-Haq, when contacted, confirmed the incident saying two men murdered two ladies and injured a man over marriage dispute.

He said police registered case and started the investigation.

Meanwhile, a social worker came under heavy gunfire by two unknown motorcyclists in Afzal Town, the precinct of PS Airport.

Police registered complaint in daily crime register and started investigation with no arrest so far. In his written complaint to police, the victim Kamram James, resident of Fatima Villas stated he was going to visit his uncle Nadim house who lives in Nadimabad when two motorcyclists intercepted him at Afzal Town.

“The unknown men tried to snatch my belongings when I sped away my car while they opened indiscriminating firing on me,” he said. Police registered complaint and started investigation.