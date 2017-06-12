islamabad - Around 49,505 fresh graduates, degree/diploma holders, have been granted 12-month paid internship of Rs 12,000 per month based on their matching demand in reputed public and private sector organisations in Phase-I of Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme during the year 2016-17 to combat unemployment from the country.

The initiative had been taken by the incumbent government for the socio-economic development of youth introducing a broad canvas of schemes, enabling poor segments of society to get good opportunities, economic empowerment in order to get productive jobs. A number of other initiatives had also been introduced during the period including Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loan in which 21,734 loans cases worth Rs18.039 billion have been disbursed so far. The recovery rate is 90 percent with 10 percent Non Performing Loan (NPL) ratio, Economic Survey 2016-17 data revealed.

The second programme was Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan Scheme in which more than 283,321 interest free loans amounting to Rs6.393 billion have been awarded to people in 44 districts across Pakistan. 62 per cent of the loan beneficiaries were female, and the recovery rate of the scheme was 99 per cent.

Under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program programme 73,627 youth both male and female has so far been trained in more than 100 demand-driven trades across Pakistan. Training classes of another 25,000 trainees under Phase III (Batch-II) has been commenced on 02 January 2017.

Minimum 25 percent of the total training slots are reserved for female trainees. Madaaris students and disabled youth are also covered under this scheme. Furthermore, another 100,000 youth will be trained during 2017-18 & 2018-19 under Phase-IV and the allocation for this phase is Rs6196.50 million. In phase-II of Prime Minister’s Program for Provision of Laptops to Talented Students 200,000 laptops have been delivered to HEC recognised universities across Pakistan. The distribution of laptops to students is in process.

Further the procurement process for additional 200,000 is also under process for the upcoming phases of the scheme. Under Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme Rs6.8 billion have been released for this scheme since 2012-17 and Higher Education Commission (HEC) has paid around Rs5.74 billion tuition fee to 187,544 deserving students of less developed areas across Pakistan. Due to this valuable intervention, 100 percent enrolment has been increased in some universities of Balochistan. Beside these projects government has taken many other measures to provide the employment opportunities to the youth as government has increased the development expenditure from Rs. 348 billion in FY 2013 to Rs800 billion in 2017. These investments will create numerous jobs in various sectors of the economy and spur other economic activities, which will create further opportunities for gainful pursuits by our people.

National Vocational &Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has established a National Skills Information System to consolidate the demand and supply related information of TVET graduates at local and international level including analysis of labour market for informed decision making. It will also develop the linkages between industries and trained labour force for employability. Pakistan’s first ever Job Placement Centre (JPC) has been established to facilitate and provide carrier counselling of the job seekers. It is providing a unique platform for employers to advertise different career opportunities available in their organisation. This initiative will bridge the gap between employers and skilled youth.

NAVTTC has organised the Skill Competition at Divisional, Provincial and National level for its Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program passed out trainees. The employers and representative from industry were also invited to motivate the trainees and ensure the employability of passed outs. National Training Bureau (NTB) is implementing important interventions to expand the TVET Sector through active participation of Skill Development Councils (SDCs), affiliated institutes and NGOs. It is expanding the base of Trade Testing & Certification/Informal Training through Public-Private Partnership.

NTB has entered into agreements with foreign companies on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis for setting up infrastructure and arranging training courses in various skills in Islamabad. This initiative of NTB will be helpful in enhancing the skills.

The females are also being encouraged to acquire different skills which will be helpful in employability.