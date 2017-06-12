islamabad - Islamabad Police organised a training programme on character building and behavioural change for police officers and officials deployed at police check posts as well as front desks to improve their attitude and behaviour with the general public.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Khalid Khattak,

Police Training School (PTS), under the supervision of AIG Operations Dr Farhan Zahid organized training on character building and attitudinal change for police officers and officials.

During visit to training session, the IGP Islamabad appreciated the arrangements made by ASPs to organise the training and for the participation from lowers subordinates of ICT police.

He said the real foundation of training is to inculcate the basic behavioural trait and the ways to handle tactical situations by the police officers, dealing with the public on the roads as well as in police stations.

The training is being imparted to empower the real face of police such as lower subordinates and to revamp the image of Islamabad Police.

The modules of the training include Leadership, Behavioural Grooming,

Stress Management, Communication, and Community Policing.

This revolutionary initiative has been taken to polish the skills of police personnel to facilitate the public in a best possible way.