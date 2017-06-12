islamabad - Demand of watermelon has increased during Ramazan as a nutritious and healthy food which not only to quench thrust after fasting whole the day in scorching heat but also gives energy to body.

Majority of the people use the watermelon as an essential ingredient in iftar.

The juice of watermelon is also liked by a number of people as it not only fulfils water deficiency in human body but its nutritious importance gives strength to the body. Low in calories and high in nutrition, watermelon is demand of everyone from children to old people as everyone is in hurry to grab maximum quantity of the mouth water fruit at iftar time. According to its nutritious value, watermelon has mostly water - about 92 per cent - and this refreshing fruit is soaked with nutrients. Each juicy bite has significant levels of vitamins A, B6 and C, lots of lycopene, antioxidants and amino acids.

In watermelon, there is even a modest amount of potassium besides this quintessential summer snack is fat-free, very low in sodium and has only 40 calories per cup. “Foods that are high in antioxidants and amino acids allow your body to function optimally,” a dietician Dr Asad Khan told APP.

Antioxidants help prevent damage, and cancer. Amino acids are the basic building block for protein, and protein is used in virtually every vital function in the body, he informed. A fruit seller Ahmed Khan at Aabpara Market said in summer demand of watermelon remained high throughout the season but with the advent of Ramazan its demand surge to three to four times as it is a reasonable fruit as compare to other.

Replying a query regarding the complain of high price of the fruit as compared it before Ramazan, he said, “We are buying it for Rs 20 per kilo gram from fruit market so how can we sell it at low price.”

However, people registering their complaint said they have raised prices during the month of Ramazan in order make more profit. They urged the quarters concerned and market committees to take serious notice of the issue and deal the culprits with iron hands so that common man can get relief in the fasting month.