A treatment option that seemed to give false hope 30 years ago is now showing potential for people with multiple sclerosis (MS) who can no longer walk.

When the movie “First Steps” came out in 1985 medical experts scoffed at its message — that electrical stimulation was a viable option for helping people to walk again after traumatic spinal cord injuries.

Today experts are successfully providing functional electrical stimulation for spinal cord patients.

Functional electrical stimulation (FES) is a treatment that uses small electrical charges to improve mobility for someone who has difficulties with walking caused by damage to the brain or spinal cord.

FES stimulates the nerves in the leg, causing the muscles to contract and produce a movement that can aid in walking. Currently with MS, the most common use of FES is as a treatment for foot drop.

Dr Stephen Selkirk, a neurologist at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Centre, told that FES may not work for everyone.

He said in order for FES to work it is important that nerve fibres between the spinal cord and the muscles are not damaged.

There are cases where the damage is too expensive for treatment to work. While this is true in traumatic spinal cord injuries, it may not be an issue for people with MS.

This new device is the size of a hockey puck and is inserted into the abdomen cavity, similar to baclofen pumps used to treat muscle spasticity in people with MS.

Selkirk specialises in spinal cord injuries and works with people who have MS and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) who can no longer walk. In his work at Veterans Affairs (VA), Selkirk sees some 300 people with MS, 100 of whom can no longer walk.

“There has been a long battle to find funding,” said Selkirk, adding that different grant applications were submitted 11 times but never approved. But then APT approved it and found success, yet there is concern about the market size of people with MS who could benefit from these devices. These devices only work with the ankle and knee and not the entire leg, which make them good for foot drop, but not as successful for those needing more help walking.

Doctors also prescribe Ampyra, a prescription drug designed to help with walking, but it is only effective in about 30 per cent of those who’ve taken it.

The new, implanted FES works by bypassing the demyelinated axons and allowing the “box” to communicate directly with the nerves, telling them to send a signal to a muscle.

Electrodes are implanted under the skin at the sites of the affected muscles and can easily be adjusted according to progression.

However, the peer reviews don’t see it this way. “They see a fixed system,” making it difficult to get funding for further studies.